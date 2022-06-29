By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2022 • 14:46

Halifax Bank jumping on woke bandwagon adding pronouns to staff name badges. Credit Halifax Twitter.

Much to many customers’ irritation Halifax Bank in the UK, announced Wednesday, June 29 that they are adding pronouns to staff name badges.

In a post on Twitter, the bank wrote “pronouns matter – it’s a people thing” alongside a photo of a name badge.

The name badge reads: “Gemma” with the words “she, her, hers” printed underneath.

Customers and Twitter followers of Halifax Bank were quick to respond.

One response read: “I don’t know Gemma but I wouldn’t be too trusting that her mental health is where it should be. For that reason, I’d rather take my business elsewhere.”

Another responded: “I always look for simple badge pronouns like ‘Customer Assistant’ or ‘Manager’ to identify the correct person to discuss my money matters with.”

“Couldn’t care less if Kev is now Gemma, as long as he can give me sound mortgage advice!”

Joining in a fellow tweeter tweeted: “(Indefinite) Pronouns matter”

“ANYBODY can be a woman. ANYONE can say they’re a woman. ANYTHING said against this is bigotry.”

“EVERYBODY listen to us. EVERYONE obey us. EVERYTHING is about us.”

Halifax Bank is named after the town of Halifax, West Yorkshire, England, where it was founded as a building society in 1853.

By 1913 it had developed into the UK’s largest building society and continued to grow and prosper and maintained this position within the UK until 1997 when it demutualised.

