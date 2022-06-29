By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 23:13

Keep cigarette butts off beaches in Malaga's Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Visitors to the beaches of Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga, are asked to prevent pollution by depositing their cigarette butts in recycled cans.

On June 20, the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, through its Department of Beaches, installed a series of informative panels to raise awareness of the consequences of polluting the beaches with cigarette butts. This is the second summer that the initiative has been carried out, as announced by the councillor for the area, Sergio Diaz.

Three areas have been set up, in Torre de Benagalbon, Rincon de la Victoria and La Cala del Moral, where recycled cans have been placed so that beachgoers can place their cigarette butts. The idea is that the person uses the recycled can to deposit their ashes and cigarette butt before emptying it into the corresponding rubbish bin and returning it to the informative panel.

Cigarette butts on beaches are a growing problem. They pollute the oceans, can be eaten by marine animals and can take many years to decompose.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.