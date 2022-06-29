Madrid is the 6th most pet-friendly city in the world

By Annie Dabb • 29 June 2022 • 12:09

Image - Dog in Madrid- Flickr

Never has there been a more tempting time to peruse the paseos and public parks of Madrid with your pup in tow, as Madrid has been named the 6th most pet-friendly city in the world and holds 4th place in Europe, after Milan, Rome and Florence.

According to a study carried out by MyBaggage, Madrid’s increasing plethora of pet friendly restaurants and hotels makes this European city a delightful holiday destination for you and your dog. The study takes into consideration the number of veterinary clinics, pet shops and pet friendly restaurants, combined with the actual cost of properly caring for your furry friend.

Even those who know next to nothing about dogs will know that one thing you can always count on is that they will bound out of the door at the very mention of ‘walkies!’. Madrid is full of stunning and unique parks for you to stroll around with your dog. Many even have facilities for dogs socialise with other canine companions or to practice their agility on a series of ramps, swings and slides.

Dog-friendly parks around Madrid include El Retiro Park, the Enrique Tierno Galván Park, the Juan Carlos I Park or the Quinta de los Molinos park. There is also Europe Park in Torrejon de Ardox with places where you can let your dogs run free, unleashed and with wild abandon, depending on the size of your pet.

If you and your pup are a little peckish after all that running around, Madrid also has a multitude of dog-friendly restaurants and cafeterias, many of which also offer vegan options. Eateries include Superchulo in hip neighbourhood Malasaña, El Perro y La Galleta, for obvious reasons, and Fellina or El Columpio, in Madrid’s authentic Chamberi district.

For an after dinner treat, Madrid even offers an open air cinema experience to be enjoyed by dogs and humans. Pet-friendly Madrid Centro Drive-in Cinema welcomes dogs at no extra cost and on Thursdays, your furry friend could even be your ticket to an extra popcorn with their 2 for 1 offer on ‘Dog Evening’.

There are no peros about it, pet-friendly city Madrid is one of the best places for you and your perro to enjoy a holiday together!

