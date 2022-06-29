Massive tax fraud and money laundering plot smashed in Malaga’s Axarquia

By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2022 • 17:10

Massive tax fraud and money laundering plot smashed in Malaga's Axarquía. Credit Policia Nacional Instagram

A criminal plot dedicated to tax fraud and money laundering in the purchase and sale of subtropical fruit has been broken up in the Axarquia region of Malaga on the Costa del Sol it has been confirmed on Wednesday, June 29.

82 people have been arrested as the amount defrauded from the public finances allegedly exceeds four million euros in Corporate Tax and VAT according to Axarquía Plus.

The National Police and the Guardia Civil developed a joint operation named ‘Aspa-Schet.·

The investigation, which was carried out in two phases, resulted in the arrest of 82 people for their alleged involvement in the plot.

The arrested include a 67-year-old businessman, owner and sole administrator of a leading company in the subtropical fruit market at European level, and a director of a bank branch in Vélez-Málaga.

It is estimated that the amount defrauded from the public finances exceeds four million euros for tax offences in corporate tax and VAT.

The scheme, made up of a multitude of natural and legal persons, was dedicated to systematically defrauding the public finances with a network of false invoicing, based on supposed expenses incurred by a company from Malaga, a leader in the European subtropical fruit market.

In order to do this, the criminal plot relied on a large number of people, from a wide variety of occupations and social classes, including businessmen in the sector, a bank manager, employees of agencies, fruit brokers and intermediaries, local farmers and more than 300 front men.

