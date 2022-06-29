Metricell completes 24-hour 100km walk and raises thousands for charity

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 14:46

Metricell has completed a 24-hour 100km walk and raised thousands for charity. Image: Metricell

The UK company Metricell walked 100km in just 24 hours for charity, and a portion of the money will go to an animal shelter in Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga.

Over June 18 and 19, Metricell, a UK-based telecommunications company, completed the gruelling and painstaking Centurion Challenge, which involves walking 100km in just 24 hours across the stunning South Downs.

Metricell raised a whopping £5,680 for Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice, Horsham Matters, a local community support charity, and APARIV, a charity for abandoned dogs in Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga.

“The entire experience has been nothing but rewarding for the team,” said Tom Staniland, Metricell’s managing director. “And we would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the event.”

The Rincon charity APARIV commented: “As you can imagine, we are flattered, thrilled and absolutely speechless about the opportunity given by you and the Centurion Challenge to our animals. As a small charity without any help from the government and run by only a few volunteers, we sometimes face dilemmas and frustration regarding how to make sure our animals are properly taken care of. Your commitment is giving us the strength and the confidence to keep on fighting.”

