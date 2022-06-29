By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 15:55

Italian model Sara Pegoraro found dead aged 26 following sudden illness. Image: Instagram sarapegoraro_model

TRAGIC news coming out of Villorba, Treviso in Italy after the body of glamour model Sara Pegoraro was found by her mother.

The news of Sara Pegoraro’s sudden death began circulating on social media and through local media outlets on Wednesday, June 29.

According to early reports, the 26-year-old glamour model, who had over 15.8k followers on Instagram, suddenly collapsed into a ditch near an Aldi supermarket in Viale Della Repubblica and was rushed to Ca’ Foncello hospital on Friday, June 24.

After being treated at the hospital, the young woman was said to have taken some drugs for her pain.

The morning after, her mother, who lived with her daughter, found Pegoraro’s lifeless body.

The public prosecutor’s office in Villorba, Treviso is investigating whether the drugs were the cause of the model’s sudden death.

Deputy Prosecutor Anna Andreatta has ordered blood tests to shed light on the drugs taken by Ms Pegoraro.

Tributes were paid to the model via social media.

“Bye Sara, we will miss you,” one person said.

“Eventually the barbecue you so wanted me to do, we will do it together up there, rest in peace cousin,” another person said.

Another wrote: “I can’t believe it, have a good trip.”

“You were a special person, those who knew you know that. We had already planned the day but you, unfortunately, didn’t come. I will never forget you,” one person said on Instagram.

“Rest in Peace, too young,” said another person on IG.

