Football legend Neymar reportedly set to be kicked out of Paris Saint-Germain

By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 14:54

Neymar to be kicked out of Paris Saint-Germain Credit: [email protected]

Neymar is set to be kicked out of Paris Saint-Germain football club according to the latest reports.

Paris Saint-Germain’s signing of Neymar Junior in 2017, made him the most expensive player in football history, but according to reports by ElPais, the player is no longer wanted by the club.

Neymar’s father was allegedly contacted by a representative of Paris Saint-Germain, to inform him of the clubs intentions to axe the player.

The renewal of Kylian Mbappe for Paris Saint-Germain has also allegedly caused problems for Neymar, as the Mbappe complained about his “indisciplined training and recovery routines”

Al-Khelaifi, the President of PSG, has been notorious for pampering the player as seen in the Netflix documentary on the Brazilian football stat “the perfect chaos”, but things appear to be changing, when last week the President stated:

“We don’t want any more ostentation or bling-bling, no more castanets”.

PSG are reportedly looking for a club to buy Neymar and take on the exorbitant contract costs, but as indicated by officials, this seems impossible,

Instead a loan deal will probably be the most likely outcome, with PSG informing Neymar’s other they would be willing to pay part of his salary, if not covered by the destination club.

Neymar is reportedly humiliated by the decision, and dreams of returning to Barcelona so as to prove his worth to his current Qatari employers, but aged 30, and with the World Cup in Qatar only five months away, this seems unlikely.

The news follows reports of PSG and Mauricio Pochettino agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

