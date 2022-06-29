Participants of Palma’s ‘Activa’t’ programme celebrate end of course

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 16:39

Participants of Palma’s ‘Activa't’ programme celebrated the end of the course. Image: Palma Town Hall

Palma’s ‘Activa’t’ programme, aimed at encouraging physical activity among the over-60s, has ended successfully. Plenty of smiling faces could be seen at the celebration.

On June 22, more than 100 residents of various neighbourhoods in Palma who participated in the ‘Activa’t’ (‘get active’) programme met in the Parque de las Estaciones to celebrate the end of the course.

The participants were given an outdoor class and received a certificate of participation from the councillor for Tourism, Health and Consumer Affairs of the Palma Town Hall, Elena Navarro.

The ‘Activa’t’ programme, which is a new initiative of the Palma Department of Health and Consumer Affairs, was implemented in the neighbourhoods of Son Dameto, el Viver, Plaça de Toros, Pere Garau, Son Gotleu and Coll d’en Rabassa with the aim of promoting physical exercise among people over 60 years of age.

The programme has resulted in proven physiological and functional benefits including lower blood pressure levels and improved quality of sleep, and there have been improvements in aspects such as quality of life, emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

