Prisoner Brahim Saadoun sentenced to death in Donetsk People’s Republic diagnosed as ‘psychotic’

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 10:10
Image: Ukraine Gov
Twenty-one-year-old Brahim Saadoun, who is believed to have received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 while studying in Kyiv, recently underwent a psychiatric examination that revealed he was ‘psychotic’.
“An examination revealed psychopathy in him, but the diagnosis made by experts to Saadoun does not apply to diseases. This is a feature of his character,” a report in Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS revealed on Wednesday, June 29.
On June 9, a Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) court sentenced Brahim Saadoun, as well as British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, to death for fighting alongside Ukraine.
Brits, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April alongside Saadoun.
Saadoun is believed to have been granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2020, after a year of military training, which was a requirement for access to the study of aerospace technology at the University of Kyiv.
Saadoun’s father claimed that because of this, his son was actually taken prisoner as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which means he should be treated as a prisoner of war.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.