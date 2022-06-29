Prisoner Brahim Saadoun sentenced to death in Donetsk People’s Republic diagnosed as ‘psychotic’

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 10:10

Image: Ukraine Gov

MOROCCAN-BORN Brahim Saadoun, who has been sentenced to death alongside two British soldiers, has been diagnosed as ‘psychotic’, according to Russian media outlets.

Twenty-one-year-old Brahim Saadoun, who is believed to have received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 while studying in Kyiv, recently underwent a psychiatric examination that revealed he was ‘psychotic’.

“An examination revealed psychopathy in him, but the diagnosis made by experts to Saadoun does not apply to diseases. This is a feature of his character,” a report in Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS revealed on Wednesday, June 29.

On June 9, a Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) court sentenced Brahim Saadoun, as well as British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, to death for fighting alongside Ukraine.

Brits, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April alongside Saadoun.

Saadoun is believed to have been granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2020, after a year of military training, which was a requirement for access to the study of aerospace technology at the University of Kyiv.

Saadoun’s father claimed that because of this, his son was actually taken prisoner as a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which means he should be treated as a prisoner of war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.