By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 12:51

Sixteen more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Wednesday, June 29, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

Another 16 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, June 28, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 200 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 35,450, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Five more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The other significant increase in figures are the loss of three Russian artillery systems and three MLRS, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 781 and 246 respectively.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 29.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/Doc0UkBZwd#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/ktUVIljeFw — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 29, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, June 28 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 126th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 16 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3720 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of five more Russian tanks means that Putin’s army has now lost 1572 in total.

Three Russian cruise missiles were also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 142 and the destruction of nine more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2598.

