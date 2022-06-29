By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 12:33

Russian missile strike on Ukraine shopping centre could be accidental says British Intelligence Credit: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

Following the Russian missile strike on the shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine on Monday, June 27, British Intelligence has claimed that it may have been accidental.

In the British Intelligence’s latest update on Ukraine, they claimed that the Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk may have been accidental.

British Intelligence stated:

“There is a realistic possibility the missile strike on the Kremenchuk shopping centre on 27 June 2022 was intended to hit a nearby infrastructure target.”

This “accidental” Russian missile strike, could have been caused by Russia’s “inaccuracy in conducting long range strikes”, which according to the British Intelligence Service, has been seen in previous incidents such as the Kramatorsk railway station on April 9.

The missile strike on Kramatrosk railway station resulted in mass civilian casualty, with British Intelligence believing this likely to occur again due to Russia’s shortage of modern precision strike weapons and inability of their targeting planners.

The claims have lead to some controversy on Twitter with one user responding:

“Any way 1 of the “partners” can get several 600mile range missiles into UA to point NE towards oh I dunno; Moscow/Kremlin? Knowing full well it won’t do much damage w/all the bunkers-but think it’d wake the ppl of Moscow up! Surely they have to be missing 25K soldiers?”

Any way 1 of the “partners” can get several 600mile range missiles into UA to point NE towards oh I dunno; Moscow/Kremlin? Knowing full well it won’t do much damage w/all the bunkers-but think it’d wake the ppl of Moscow up! Surely they have to be missing 25K soldiers? — DΞCLΛN (@Declan_F1) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceHQ @Declan_F1

Another Twitter user replied:

“Concerning the April event; they targeted the railways first, unable to leave, civilians would be left on station.”

“Targeting station after in a timely fashion seems cynic and in agreement with behavior. Wasn’t an accident, difficult to prove, sure. Behavior doesn’t lie.”

Targeting station after in a timely fashion seems cynic and in agreement with behavior. Wasn't an accident, difficult to prove, sure. Behavior doesn't lie.https://t.co/poB6dmBF3N — Peter🌻 (@battresahar) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @battresahar

The Russian missile strike on a shopping centre in Ukraine on the afternoon of Monday, June 27, was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A road machinery plant was also hit by the Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk, Ukraine, according to reports on Tuesday June 28.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram