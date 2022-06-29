By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2022 • 13:56

Shock as iconic ITV show set to be axed after 14 years. Credit Keith Lemon Twitter

ITV are to axe Celebrity Juice after its 14-year run it has been confirmed Wednesday, June 29.

Keith Lemon took to Twitter to announce the sad news in a post that read: “After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials.”

“Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x”

Fans were quick to react. One posting: “It’s been a joy to watch! You’ve created an iconic show which I don’t think will ever be matched.”

“Not many comedy panel shows (*on digital TV*) can secure 26 seasons, 14 yrs on-air, 300+ shows and ratings reach ITV2 top spot. Plus, is Gino’s family still living in Sheffield?”

It's been a joy to watch! You've created an iconic show which I don't think will ever be matched. Not many comedy panel shows (*on digital TV*) can secure 26 seasons, 14 yrs on air, 300+ shows and ratings reach ITV2 top spot. Plus, is Gino's family still living in Sheffield? 😊. — Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) June 29, 2022

Another jumped in to say: “Noooooooo it’s my favourite show. It’s been a blast. I’ve laughed myself stupid lol. Thanks so much for doing it, Keith. I guess I’ll have to watch repeats.”

Noooooooo it’s my favourite show. It’s been a blast. I’ve laughed myself stupid lol. Thanks so much for doing it Keith. I guess I’ll have to watch repeats. — Siobhann (Shivorn) McCabe 🐾 🐈‍⬛ (@SiobhannMcCabe) June 29, 2022

Celebrity Juice is a British television comedy panel game on ITV2 and has been broadcast since September 24 2008.

The show is written and presented by Leigh Francis in the role of his alter ego Keith Lemon.

Celebrity Juice was originally based around the week’s tabloid news stories and eventually evolved to include insane games and challenges.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.