By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2022 • 14:22

Swimmer mauled to death in a terrifying shark attack in South Africa. Credit The National Sea Rescue Institute (NRSI)

A swimmer has been killed in a brutal shark attack at Sanctuary Beach, on the Robberg side of Plettenberg Bay, a beach off the South African coast, Wednesday, June 29.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NRSI) confirmed they rushed to the scene and launched two rescue crafts, but unfortunately, they were too late.

In a statement, the NSRI said: “On arrival on the scene the body of an adult male, believed to be a local man, was located and recovered from the water, at the back surf line, onto an NSRI rescue craft.”

“The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station.”

“An NSRI doctor, WC Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services responded.”

“Sadly injuries sustained are fatal and the man was declared deceased by the doctor.”

“Family of the deceased man are in the care of Police and counsellors.”

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man.”

Great white sharks can grow up to 20 feet long and gather near areas with large prey populations. They stalk young seals from deeper waters below, preferring lone or smaller groups of mammals.

Attacks on humans are rare, with fatal attacks even less common.

Last year, 73 people were attacked unprovoked worldwide, of which only nine were killed.

Three attacks and one of those fatalities were in South Africa. The last previous fatality, off the coast of South Africa, was earlier this year.

