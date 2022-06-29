The TEFAF Antiques Fair in Maastricht Holland witnesses a daring robbery

By Guest Writer • 29 June 2022 • 15:24
The scene following the robbery
Credit: Dutch Police
Although no formal confirmation of the value of the stolen property – which reportedly belonged to Bond Street London jewellers Symbolic & Chase – it has been suggested that stock worth several millions of euros was removed.
The men arrived at the Fair at 11.30am and one wielding a sledgehammer broke open the supposedly secure display cases whilst other members of the gang appeared to be menacing bystanders with guns.
The whole affair was over in a matter of minutes, but local police who had been alerted to the robbery managed to apprehend two members who are believed to be Belgian citizens whilst the other two escaped with the proceeds of the robbery.
No-one was injured during the robbery although it is clear that a number of witnesses were shaken by the event and have since been offered counselling.
The Fair which was due to run from June 25 to 30 was closed immediately following the raid but was re-opened later that same day.
Dutch Police have confirmed that they are now trying to trace the two men who got away and the other two who were arrested are ‘helping them with their enquiries’.
