This is why every holder should consider Mushe Token (XMU) as a possible long-term option in the Bear Market

The longest bear market in history is still in full swing and showing no signs of slowing down. In this year’s bear market, the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers.

Crypto news today indicates that some of the biggest HODLers in the industry have already started selling their stocks as the bear market continues to make life difficult in the cryptocurrency industry. If this trend continues, it is sure to drive the price of crypto further down, which is a major source of concern considering Bitcoin (BTC) is already treading dangerously along the $20,000 limit.

The coming weeks will be crucial for the cryptocurrency industry. Meanwhile, investors who favour long-term cryptocurrency investment over short-term would not be too worried by the bear market. In fact, with crypto prices going down, it affords them the perfect opportunity for bulk investment on the right altcoins.

For investors searching for the perfect altcoin for long-term cryptocurrency investment, the Mushe Token (XMU) is the right choice. The upcoming crypto token possesses loads of benefits which makes it sure to moon in the coming months. In this piece, we examine Mushe Token (XMU) in depth.

What Is Mushe Token (XMU)?

Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralised token and the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming crypto platform, Mushe. Mushe Token (XMU) facilitates peer-to-peer interaction, rewards and governance on the Mushe platform. It is also central to Mushe’s ecosystem and provides liquidity to its exchange platform and a pleasant user experience.

Mushe Token (XMU) is an Ethereum (ETH) based ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 777,000,000 XMU; 233,100,000.00 of which are currently available since the token is in its presale stage. One Mushe Token (XMU) is equivalent to $0.05, and it would interest the public to know that the token can be bought using fiat and crypto. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), BNB Smart Chain (BNB), Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Dash (DASH) are all accepted.

The Mushe Token (XMU) will play a significant role in the Mushe platform once it launches. Although Mushe is currently built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, the platform plans to migrate to Stellar (XLM) and Solana (SOL) in the not-too-distant future. This is in line with its mission to propel blockchain adoption and increase the accessibility of digital assets for the everyday person. By running on these three blockchain networks, the Mushe platform hopes to provide low transaction costs and financial inclusion for the under-banked population.

The Mushe Ecosystem

The Mushe Ecosystem will feature loads of exciting and innovative products and services that will assist the platform in achieving its goal of propelling blockchain adoption worldwide. We take a look at some of these products and services below.

● Mushe Wallet

The Mushe Wallet is a core product within the Mushe ecosystem, one that serves the purpose of propelling blockchain adoption by familiarising users with products and services that directly improve their experience. It is a multi-cryptocurrency wallet to secure blockchain assets with privacy.

Additionally, the Mushe Wallet helps users earn rewards by participating in Mushe’s staking program. Users become eligible for the program when they purchase crypto directly using a debit or credit card and swap their assets using XMU liquidity.

● Musheverse

The Musheverse is the Mushe platform’s iteration of the metaverse. It is a universal virtual world designed to enable users to utilize all Mushe products and services to a seamless degree. The Musheverse will allow users to communicate and trade securely and host Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and gaming services for users to earn freely.

Conclusion

As stated earlier, the Mushe Token (XMU) is currently on presale and is the ideal long-term cryptocurrency option. The token can be purchased using the link below.

