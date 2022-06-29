Ronda: Three official days of mourning as three youngsters die in accident

By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2022 • 16:33

Ronda Town Hall has decreed three days of official mourning following the death of the three young people. Credit Ronda Town Hall Twitter.

Three young people died early this morning Wednesday, June 29 after the car in which they were travelling left the road and fell down an embankment in Ronda, west of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The cause of the accident is yet unknown but the ages of the deceased have now been released. The tragic accident ended the lives of a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and the driver of the vehicle aged 22 according to Ronda Town Hall.

The Guardia Civil has confirmed the car, a Mercedes sports car, was completely destroyed after falling down the 15-metre high embankment.

Initial investigations point to the tragedy having been caused by speeding on a dangerous curve.

The car had previously jumped a National Police checkpoint for unknown reasons and then sped off.

The incident took place at around 2:30.am on Wednesday at kilometre 30 of the A-374 road between Ronda and Seville. In an area very close to the city of the Tagus.

In view of this situation, Ronda Town Hall has decreed three days of official mourning following the death of the three young people so, from Wednesday until Friday, no government or municipal activities that were planned will take place.

Likewise, the flags of all municipal buildings will fly at half-mast with a black ribbon as a symbol of mourning in the municipality for the terrible event.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.