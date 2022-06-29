Torre del Mar offers night-time hiking trails throughout July and August

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 17:58

Torre del Mar is offering night-time hiking trails throughout July and August. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The night-time hiking trails in Malaga’s Torre del Mar, Velez-Malaga, have so far proven to be popular and prior registration is essential.

Organised by the Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club, with the collaboration of the Torre del Mar Mayor’s Office and the Tourism Department of the Velez-Malaga Town Hall, the ‘SendeViernes’ programme of night-time hiking trails is being launched for the second year in a row.

Rafael Sanchez, president of the Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club, said: “Our routes are designed for the whole family, as most of them will not have any slopes. All you will need to bring is a small backpack, comfortable shoes, a headlamp or torch, water, a snack and, of course, lots of enthusiasm.”

There are no more places for the first outing, on July 1, but the programme runs throughout July and August. Those interested in participating in any outing can register for free using the forms that Playas de Torre del Mar will be posting on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/runningplayasdetorredelmar/. For more information, email [email protected].

