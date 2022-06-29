By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 18:00

Unvaccinated baby finally approved for heart transplant after "Covid politics" battle Credit: Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

An unvaccinated six-month-old baby from Tennessee, US, has finally been approved for a heart transplant after a battle with “Covid politics.”

After battling “Covid politics”, unvaccinated six-month-old baby August Stoll, has finally been approved for a heart transplant as reported by his Mother Hannah Stoll in a report on Tennessee Stands.

According to his mother, August was born with a rare heart disease, from which he nearly died shortly after birth, going on to spend the first two months of his birth in hospital.

Following further complications, August’s parents were told that nothing else could be done for him other than a heart transplant.

To carry out said heart transplant, the unvaccinated baby would require a series of vaccines.

According to August’s mother Dr David Bearl’s Transplant team at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, gave them an ultimatum for carrying out said vaccines, specifically stating “I am mandating”, during conversations on the topic.

August’s mother described the decision to withhold the heart transplant option from the baby due to “Covid politics” as “despicable, unethical, heartless, and disgusting”

The mother wrote that she “believes it is within her rights as a parent to choose this for him.”

She added: “As his parents, we have a responsibility to protect our son at all costs. He is dying, and time is of the essence.”

On Monday June 27, the family took to Instagram to inform the world that August had now been accepted onto the transplant list, but they did not give any further details as to whether the hospital waived the vaccine requirements or if the baby was vaccinated.

