By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 12:59

US President sends "unmistakable" message to Russia at NATO's 2022 Madrid Summit Credit: NATO

US President Joe Biden opened NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit by sending an “unmistakable” message to Russia on Wednesday June 29.

Opening NATO’S 2022 Madrid Summit, the US President aimed to send a message to Russia, while discussing NATO’s future plans for the alliance alongside NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“We’re going to approve a new NATO Strategic Concept and reaffirm the unity and determination of our Alliance to defend every inch of NATO territory,” stated the US President.

“And Article Five is sacrosanct. We mean it when we say “an attack against one is an attack against all”, every inch. And so, at this Summit, the full Alliance is going to welcome Finland and Sweden.”

President Biden continued:

“We’re sending an unmistakable message, in my view, and I think yours as well, that NATO is strong, united, and the steps we’re taking during this Summit are going to further augment our collective strength.”

According to the President NATO’s enhanced presence in Europe will include:

A force of 100,000 NATO troops.

A total of six US destroyers at Spain’s Rota naval base.

A permanent headquarters of the US Fifth Army Corps in Poland.

An additional rotational brigade of 3,00 fighters and 2,000 personnel headquartered in Romania.

Enhanced rotational deployments in the Baltic states.

Two additional F-35 squadrons to the UK.

And additional air defence capabilities in Germany and Italy.

The President of the United States concluded the opening of the summit by stating:

“The moment when Putin has shattered peace in Europe, and attacked the very, very tenants of the rules-based order, the United States and our Allies, we’re going to step up.”

“We’re stepping up, proving that NATO is more needed now than it ever has been. And it’s as important as ever has been.”

The announcement follows reports of President Joe Biden discussing plans for two more US destroyers after arriving in Spain on Tuesday June 28.

