Velez-Malaga’s new painting exhibition displays work of competition winners

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 20:04

Velez-Malaga's new painting exhibition displays the work of competition winners. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The new painting exhibition in Velez-Malaga, in the province of Malaga, showcases the work of artists who have won prestigious local competitions over the years.

The Centre of Contemporary Art (CAC) in Velez-Malaga is hosting an exhibition consisting of 17 works that have been the winners of the prestigious Ciudad de Velez-Malaga, Juan Jurado Lorca and Francisco Hernandez painting competitions between 2001 and 2017.

The mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, visited the exhibition and said: “We intend to show the public the extensive pictorial heritage that the Town Hall of Velez-Malaga has.” Most of the works represent recognisable urban environments of the municipality, such as the old train station, the Nautical Club or the Plaza de la Constitución.

Moreno Ferrer highlighted the importance of the CAC as a cultural centre due to the high quality of the exhibitions it houses and the structure of the building itself, saying that it is “highly appreciated by the best artists in our country”.

The exhibition can be visited until July 24 from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. On Sundays and public holidays, the exhibition hall will be open from 10am to 2pm only.

