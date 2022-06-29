By Guest Writer • 29 June 2022 • 13:04

Get to feed the animals Credit: LDeducationFARM Facebook

VISIT LDeducationFARM GranjaEducativa near Alhaurin el Grande if you are wondering what to do with the children this summer.

With no spare money during the lockdown, the owners of the farm had bits of fencing laying around and for something to do decided to make up some areas to make their animals more comfortable.

They started with Veronica the pig, Pepa the goose, some chickens, ducklings and a lamb, called Antonia, all being rescues.

When allowed by the authorities, they posted on Facebook inviting children to come and visit them in return for donations or bottle feed so that they could learn about basic farming.

They have now extended and now have more than 100 rescue animals as well as offering professional qualified riding lessons and livery for horses.

Visits have to be arranged by reserving a space through https://www.ldfarmgranja.com and there is a small admission fee plus the children can buy feed and adults can buy locally grown produce.

This could be an ideal place for a birthday party or family celebration with lots to see and do but be advised that the farm is closed from July 30 to September 1 to protect the animals from the strong summer heat.

