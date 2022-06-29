By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 18:35
WATCH: Lightning in Kyiv Ukraine destroys bridge after setting off detonation device
Credit: Twitter @suspilne_news
The lightning strike that set off the detonation device occurred on a bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, specifically in the village of Demydiv, next to the Irpin river.
Footage of the incident was shared online, with one user posting:
“A video appeared online of the moment when lightning struck the bridge across the Irpin River in the Demydiv village near Kyiv.”
“Subsequently, after a lightning strike, a TNT charge detonated that was set to detonate in the case of a second Russian invasion.”
⚡️A video appeared online of the moment when lightning struck the bridge across the Irpin River in the Demydiv village near Kyiv.
Previously, after a lightning strike, a TNT charge detonated that was set to detonate in the case of a second Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/C9ZFi82yWq
— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 29, 2022
⚡️A video appeared online of the moment when lightning struck the bridge across the Irpin River in the Demydiv village near Kyiv.
Previously, after a lightning strike, a TNT charge detonated that was set to detonate in the case of a second Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/C9ZFi82yWq
— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 29, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Further images on the lightning strikes on the Kyiv bridge were shared on Twitter with one user posting:
“The head of the #Dymer community Pidkurhanny, said that the bridge in Demydiv village had detonated due to thunder.”
The head of the #Dymer community Pidkurhanny, said that the bridge in Demydiv village had detonated due to thunder.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EDm3bNFig9
— SUSPILNE NEWS 📰 (@suspilne_news) June 29, 2022
The head of the #Dymer community Pidkurhanny, said that the bridge in Demydiv village had detonated due to thunder.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EDm3bNFig9
— SUSPILNE NEWS 📰 (@suspilne_news) June 29, 2022
Credit: Twitter @suspilne_news
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration issued an official statement following the lightning strike, stating:
“Citizens of Kyiv region!”
“Today in Vyshgorod district, near the village of Demidiv, a bridge across the Irpin river was demolished.”
“According to previous information, one person was killed and two injured. The victims are being provided with qualified medical aid.”
“Emergency services and paramedics are on scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.”
“At the moment the traffic flow through the city is temporarily restricted.”
The news follows Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko and Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida signing a memorandum on the twinning of the two capital cities of Ukraine and Spain, on Wednesday, June 29.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.