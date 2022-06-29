By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 18:35

WATCH: Lightning in Kyiv Ukraine destroys bridge after setting off detonation device Credit: Twitter @suspilne_news

A lightning strike has destroyed a bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, after setting off a detonation device set in case of a Russian invasion, as reported on Wednesday June 29.

The lightning strike that set off the detonation device occurred on a bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, specifically in the village of Demydiv, next to the Irpin river.

Footage of the incident was shared online, with one user posting:

“A video appeared online of the moment when lightning struck the bridge across the Irpin River in the Demydiv village near Kyiv.”

“Subsequently, after a lightning strike, a TNT charge detonated that was set to detonate in the case of a second Russian invasion.”

⚡️A video appeared online of the moment when lightning struck the bridge across the Irpin River in the Demydiv village near Kyiv. Previously, after a lightning strike, a TNT charge detonated that was set to detonate in the case of a second Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/C9ZFi82yWq — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Further images on the lightning strikes on the Kyiv bridge were shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“The head of the #Dymer community Pidkurhanny, said that the bridge in Demydiv village had detonated due to thunder.”

The head of the #Dymer community Pidkurhanny, said that the bridge in Demydiv village had detonated due to thunder.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EDm3bNFig9 — SUSPILNE NEWS 📰 (@suspilne_news) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @suspilne_news

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration issued an official statement following the lightning strike, stating:

“Citizens of Kyiv region!”

“Today in Vyshgorod district, near the village of Demidiv, a bridge across the Irpin river was demolished.”

“According to previous information, one person was killed and two injured. The victims are being provided with qualified medical aid.”

“Emergency services and paramedics are on scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident.”

“At the moment the traffic flow through the city is temporarily restricted.”

The news follows Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko and Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida signing a memorandum on the twinning of the two capital cities of Ukraine and Spain, on Wednesday, June 29.

