By Joshua Manning • 29 June 2022 • 18:59

WATCH: Spanish Police in international terrorist simulation with Sweden Switzerland and Netherlands Credit: Twitter @policia

The Spanish National Police took part in an international terrorist simulation alongside Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and other European countries, as reported on Wednesday, June 29.

The Spanish National Police shared footage of the international terrorist simulation on Twitter:

“TEDAX-NRBQ officers from the National Police take part in an international simulation of an AMOK incident. The exercise also involved other European first responders.”

🚩Agentes del TEDAX-NRBQ de la @policia participan en un #simulacro internacional de un incidente AMOK, financiado por la #UE en el marco del proyecto ASSISTANCE También han intervenido otros equipos europeos de primera intervención pic.twitter.com/ThxRcLsdyq — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The international terrorist simulation, carried out at the La Enira Operational Training Centre in the town of Linares, Jaén, Spain, was financed by the European Union as part of the ASSISTANCE project.

The aim of the project is to help and protect the personnel of different types of first aid organisations working together during the mitigation of major disasters (natural or man-made) and to improve their capabilities and skills to deal with complex situations related to different types of incidents.

The exercise also involved the R&D Service of the Subdirectorate General of Logistics and Innovation of the National Police, as well as other European first responders, such as firefighters from Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands and emergency health teams from Turkey, among others.

They were joined by companies and research and development institutions from several European countries.

Augmented reality media was used, which provided an analysis of the images for the identification of the victims of the event as well as real-time signalling of evacuation routes and routes to avoid.

It also made it possible to determine who the suspects were as well as to locate possible explosive or CBRN agents on the scene.

The news of the international terrorist simulation follows the Spanish National Police taking to its social media to share the security measures that have been established for NATO’s 2022 Madrid Summit, taking place from Tuesday June 28, to Thursday June 30.

