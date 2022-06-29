Winner of Sant Marçal Painting Competition celebrates in Mallorca’s Marrachi

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 19:48

The winner of the Sant Marçal Painting Competition celebrated in Mallorca's Marrachi. Image: Marrachi Town Hall

Winning the Sant Marçal Painting Competition has given Roser Vallmajor i Lluch the confidence she needed to continue with her artistic career.

The artist Roser Vallmajor i Lluch, whose artistic name is Huma Rise, has won the 35th edition of the Sant Marçal Painting Competition with her painting entitled ‘000498’. The mayor of Marrachi, Miquel Cabot, presented her with the prize, worth €6,000, in the Ca ses Monges de Portol exhibition hall in Marrachi on June 25.

Roser Vallmajor i Lluch, who was born in Barcelona and has lived in Mallorca for the past two years, said she was “very happy” to win the competition. “The prize has gone straight to my heart and has changed my life because it made it possible for me to stay in Mallorca. I had to leave, and it has given me the confidence to continue along this path and to believe that it is possible to continue with my artistic career,” she said.

The exhibition will be open until July 27 and can be visited on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11.30am to 1.30pm and on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 8pm.

