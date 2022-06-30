By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 June 2022 • 22:48

Benitatxell asphalts 43,000 square metres of roads Image: Benitaxell

Benitatxell has announced that it has asphalted more than 43,000 square metres of road surfaces in the town, the work having been completed this week.

Many of the roads that have been resurfaced had not been maintained or repaired since the construction of the urbanisations more than 30 years ago. Some 30,000 square metres of roads were repaired in Cumbre del Sol, Vista Montaña III, Pueblo Alcassar phase 2, Golden Valley and Barranc Roig-La Torra.

Mayor Miguel Ángel García and the councillor for Urban Planning, Jorge Pascual, signed the completion of the work, carried out by the company Pavasal which cost €530,000.

As part of the work horizontal and vertical signage was updated and repainted, with specific attention to improving road safety in areas with heavy traffic of cars and lorries.

Protective barriers have also been installed on the ascent from the Camelias area to Pueblo Panorama and on the Barranc Roig road. A further 13,500 square metres of asphalt was also updated at a cost of €131,815 euros.

Garcia said he hoped that the work would reduce the number of complaints received by the town hall with 40 per cent complaining about street lighting and 13 per cent of the standard of road surfaces.

With the work to upgrade lighting completed earlier in the year and now 43,000 square metres of roads in Benitatxell asphalted, the nature of the complaints had changed according to the mayor. He added that the council was also as a result of the work able to respond to complaints more quickly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.