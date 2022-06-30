By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 17:35

BREAKING NEWS: Major airline to stop transporting primates for laboratory testing in animal rights win

Air France airline will reportedly stop transporting primates for laboratory testing, in what is a huge win for animal rights, as reported on Thursday, June 30.

Air France airline will no longer be transporting non-human primates for laboratory testing on its airlines, as announced by the company in a tweet:

“Hello, in line with its CSR strategy, Air France has decided to stop transporting primates. It will end this activity as soon as its current contractual commitments with research organisations are fulfilled.”

Bonjour, en cohérence avec sa stratégie RSE, Air France a décidé d’arrêter le transport de primates. Elle y mettra fin dès l’issue de ses engagements contractuels en cours avec les organismes de recherche. — Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) June 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AFnewsroom

The news has come as a huge delight for animal rights activist group “Action for Primates” who stated:

“A campaign by Action for Primates, One Voice and Stop Camarles has been urging Air France to stop transporting monkeys, highlighting the role of the airline as a major transporter of non-human primates for research and toxicity (poisoning) testing.”

“The company has been flying thousands of monkeys across the world from Mauritius and Vietnam, destined for laboratories in Europe and the USA.”

“We are grateful that Air France will now become part of the growing list of passenger airlines that hav ended their involvement in the cruel international trade in non-human primates. ”

“These include American Airlines, British Airways, United Airlines, Eva Air, Air Canada, China Airlines and Kenya Airways.

“Many other passenger airlines and cargo companies have also declared their intent to not become involved in this cruel trade.”

In related animal rights news, the government of Spain announced that circuses, which use wild animals in their performances, would no longer be entitled to subsidies, as reported on May 25

