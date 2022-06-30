By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 12:37

BREAKING NEWS: Russian "Shark" assault boat reportedly hit in Black Sea Credit: Telegram Sergey Bratchuk

A Russian amphibious assault boat of the 1176th design, also known as the “Shark”, of the Black Sea Fleet D-106, has reportedly been hit near Mariupol, on Thursday June 30.

The “hit” of the Russian “Shark” amphibious assault boat in the Black Sea, was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Sergey Bratchuk.

In a statement on his official telegram, Sergey Bratchuk said:

“A Russian amphibious assault boat of the design 1176 Shark of the Black Sea Fleet D-106 was reported to have crashed near Mariupol. We are waiting for confirmation of the “goodwill gesture.”

Other media sources claim the Russian ship was blown up by a mine, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The news of the Russian boat being damaged in the Black Sea comes just hours after the Russian Defence Ministry announced that Russia’s military will be withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea, as it had reportedly completed its combat missions

The Russian ministry described the decision as a “step of goodwill”, that would not allow Kyiv to “speculate on the topic of an impending food crisis”.

“This demonstrates to the global community that the Russian Federation does not impede the UN efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.”

“Now it is up to the Ukrainian side, which has not cleared the Black Sea coastline near its shores, including the harbour waters,” the Russian Defence Ministry stated.

