Cabin crew strike causes 28 Ryanair flights to be cancelled at Malaga airport

By Chris King • 30 June 2022 • 20:54

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

Malaga airport has suffered 28 flight cancellations due to the ongoing strike action by Ryanair cabin crew.

As reported this evening, Thursday, June 30, by USO – one of the trade unions calling the cabin crew strike throughout Spain – as of 8pm, a total of 28 Ryanair flights have been cancelled either in or out of Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport.

According to the latest USO update @USOConfe, another 17 departures from the Malaga facility were delayed, as well as 20 incoming. Nationally, a total of 54 flights to or from Spain have been cancelled, while 308 departures and 70 arrivals suffered delays.

These Ryanair cancellations operated by TCP, are the result of the lack of notifications of minimum services by the company, which has not summoned full crews, claimed the USO union.

They added: “Ryanair’s maximum profit system has caused chain cancellations and delays, and these already affected flights, with planes that have not departed or have departed late, are expected to cause further delays and cancellations throughout the day”.

Ryanair has assured that these cancellations amount to less than 3 per cent of their Spanish flights. However, they stated that it is “a matter of concern that these unions have deliberately undermined the resolution of the minimum services of the Ministry of Transport by instructing the crew not to show up for protected flights”.

These actions are ” illegal, and harm Spanish consumers and the Spanish economy that depends on these air transport infrastructure links”, a Ryanair spokesperson added.

The destinations affected by today’s industrial action included: Copenhagen, Berlin Brandenburg, Barcelona El Prat, Gran Canaria, Paris Beauvais, Billund in Denmark, Santiago de Compostela, Santander, Brussels, Tetouan, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Marseille.

Today’s strike is part of ongoing action called by the USO and Sitcpla unions for June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and July 1 and 2. It has affected the airline’s 10 bases in Spain at: Madrid, Malaga, Sevilla, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca-.

Easyjet will also join this strike on July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 at its three Spanish bases: Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Palma. With additional information courtesy of malagahoy.es.

