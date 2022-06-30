By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 16:32

Cartagena launches summer bus timetable to Cala Cortina and El Portús beaches. Image: AytoCartagena

BUS company ALSA (TUCARSA) launched its summer bus timetable for Cartagena on Sunday, June 26.

Line number 12, Bus Playa, which connects the city centre with the Cartagena beaches of Cala Cortina and El Portús, was put into operation.

This service will be available until September 15 and will have the following departure times:

Cartagena – Cala Cortina: 10.30 am; 12 pm; 1.30 pm; 4 pm; 5.30 pm; 7 pm; 8.30 pm.

Cartagena – El Portús: 9.30 am; 11 am ; 12.30 pm; 4.30 pm; 6 pm; 7.30 pm.

Cala Cortina – Cartagena: 10.45 am; 12.15 pm, 1.45 pm; 4.15 pm; 5.45 pm; 7.15 pm; 8.45 pm.

El Portús – Cartagena: 10 am; 11.30 am; 1 pm; 5 pm; 6.30 pm; 8 pm.

The bus will travel the following route to Cala Cortina: Paseo Alfonso XIII, Capitanes Ripoll, Plaza Puertas de San José and Cala Cortina. It will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

On the other hand, in the direction of El Portús, the line will take the following route with various stops: Paseo Alfonso XIII, Alameda de San Antón, Escudo, Sebastián Feringán, Cruce Cuatro Caminos, Canteras and Portús, following the same route in the reverse direction.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.