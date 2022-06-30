Heartbreak as Dr Zelenko loses four-year battle with rare form of cancer

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 23:05

TRIBUTES have begun flooding social media after the news of Dr Zelenko – who gained prominence during the height of the Covid pandemic – passed away on Thursday, June 30 at the age of 48.

Dr Zelenko – the creator of the “Zelenko Protocol” which earned him a Nobel Prize nomination – passed away after reports that his health had dramatically declined just hours earlier.

He was a physician, scientist and activist for medical rights and “earned admiration from prominent leaders from around the world”, one person noted on Twitter.

He graduated from SUNY at Buffalo School of Medicine in 2000, was Board Certified in Family Medicine and was the medical director at Monsey Family Medical Centre.

Zelenko rose to prominence during Covid-19 after alternatives to the Covid vaccines were dismissed. He invented the “Zelenko Protocol” as a Covid-19 treatment, which is reported to have saved “millions of lives worldwide”.

An obituary read: “Zev had a family medical practice in Monroe, New York in 2020 during the onset of what would become the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a physician who masterfully combined the skills of both critical thinking and the scientific method, and who shaped their application out of his love for both God and patients, Zev was not content to sit back and wait for politicians or public health officials to settle upon a prescribed treatment path. People were dying. He began searching almost immediately for a method of treatment.

It added: “Aided by initiative, good fortune, and from his account divine intervention, he discovered such a treatment in combining Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc, azithromycin, and other various drugs, especially steroids, and creating what has come to be known as the “Zelenko protocol.”

“The key to the protocol was very early intervention to treat the virus inside the cellular level before it could break loose and develop into a full-blown respiratory disease.

“Up to the time of his death, Zev had overseen the treatment of approximately 7,500 patients using his protocol and experienced only three patient deaths. The use of the Zelenko protocol has spread worldwide.”

In 2020, Dr Zelenko was banned from Twitter.

“Zev faced censorship and condemnation for his taking a bold stand against the prevailing orthodoxy,” the obituary continued.

“For whatever their motives, politicians and health officials worldwide attempted to either downplay or outright deny the efficacy of the Zelenko protocol and its simple, low-cost treatment path.

“Numerous studies were constructed to deliberately hide the effectives of using HCQ (later ivermectin) in conjunction with other drugs.

“There were even steps taken by politicians like then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to forbid the use of HCQ in treating patients.”

It added: “Despite numerous studies over the past two years that have supported the effectiveness of his protocol, access to the treatment remains denied to significant portions of the population and is simply ignored by many physicians.

“Undeterred, Zev went in search of another method to treat patients that could circumvent government restrictions.

“HE discovered that the natural supplement Quercetin could serve the same function as did HCQ in assisting zinc to attack the still developing virus inside the cell.

“It was not as effective, but as Zev was fond of saying, “You don’t go to war with the army you wish you had. You go to war with the army you’ve got.”

“He discovery of Quercetin, which he likened to being a .22 caliber compared to HCQ’s .50 caliber ultimately led to the development of his Z-Stack supplement,” it concluded.

Zelenko Labs paid tribute to its founder:

“It is with immense sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder Dr Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko. Dr Zelenko was a physician, scientist, and activist for medical rights who touched the lives of millions of people.

“Some were saved as his role as a doctor, and even more were inspired by his words. His “Zelenko Protocol” saved millions and earned him a Nobel Prize nomination and the admiration of a U.S. President among other prominent world leaders.”

Senior Editor at @HumanEvents, Jack Posobiec, said on Twitter: “Dr Zelenko passed away today after a 4-year battle with a rare form of cancer, he was informed in 2018 that it was 100% terminal.

“He once stated, ‘I have been made ready to meet God. I fear nothing on this earth.’”

Ian Miles Cheong wrote: “He was a good man. RIP.”

Another person wrote: “Our friend and brother Zev Zelenko has moved on. RIP, Zev. You inspire us all.”

“Gutted to hear that Dr Zelenko has passed. May his protocol continue to save many lives,” another said.

One person wrote: “He did his best to save as many people as he could and he was vilified for it. 3 years ago I didn’t know who he was, and today I’m feeling incredibly emotional. We knew it was coming, but… Rest in peace Dr Zelenko – humanity thanks you.”

He did his best to save as many people as he could and he was vilified for it. 3 years ago I didn’t know who he was, and today I’m feeling incredibly emotional. We knew it was coming, but…😢

“Rest In Peace to a true hero, Dr. Zev Zelenko. The man was a hero and saved millions and millions of lives. May he forever be remembered for his huge legacy,” Lavern Spicer said.

