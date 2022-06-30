By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 11:01

Elche Police issue Huggy Wuggy warning after scary videos go viral. Image: Twitter @sexymanOTD

ELCHE police issued a warning via their social media on Sunday, June 26 about the popular Huggy Wuggy doll and videos that have been circulating involving the children’s toy.

The Huggy Wuggy toy, a blue furry creature with long arms and legs, yellow hands and feet, and a terrifying grin, is designed for children between 6 to 15 years old.

However, “the problem is not its popularity with this age group, it’s that in both videos and in the game, the doll threatens to hug until it “suffocates” those who see it,” the police warned.

“Several scenes which have gone viral show the doll carrying out very violent actions that are not suitable for young children.”

In fact, in the US and the UK there have already been cases of children who hug their classmates tightly while humming the songs of Huggy Wuggy. And it is believed that a similar case recently occurred in Valencia, although it does not seem to have anything to do with this doll.

Mob Games, the company that created “Poppy Playtime” – the game that stars Huggy Wuggy as a killer doll – said that the horror video game is for an adult audience and that parents are responsible for the content that their children see.

This was reiterated by the Local Police of Elche: “So let’s all play the role of parents and control what the little ones see because they need us to keep them from getting twisted.”

“As always, balance is the key, therein lies the virtue,” they said before they warned: “Oh, and watch out for Kissy Missy too.”

