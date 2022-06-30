Elche’s Arenales del Sol set to fix water problem on its beaches

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 11:46

Image: Jose A/EWN

THE footbaths on Elche’s Arenales del Sol beach are finally being repaired – as tourists continue to flock to the popular area and complaints rise.

Elche’s mayor of Tourism of Elche, Carles Molina, announced on Tuesday, June 28 that the long-awaited works on Costa Blanca’s Arenales del Sol beach had begun and hoped that “they will be finished in the shortest possible time.”

Elche City Council said that they plan to ensure that repair works to the pipes and the pumping station “are completed as soon as possible.”

The lack of water in the footbaths together with the uncovered pipes running through the sand

has led to constant complaints in recent weeks.

The beaches of Arenales del Sol and Gran Alacant’s Carabassi beach have already seen a huge surge in tourists in recent weeks, while the number of complaints have doubled.

However, Carles Molina explained away complaints at a plenary session on Monday, June 27, stating that “the summer bathing season doesn’t start until July 1.”

