By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 17:21

Elche's historic Palm Grove orchards get repopulated. Image: AytoElche

MORE than 350 people helped with repopulating Elche’s historic Palm Grove orchards, which saw 1,500 young palm trees planted.

Following months of work, the repopulating of Elche’s El Palmeral came to an end on Sunday, June 26 with the planting of palm trees in the Huerto de Revenga.

Teams have been working since May 8 to repopulate the World Heritage Site with some 1,500 young palm trees in the Clero, El Palmeral, Villa Carmen and Revenga orchards.

“It has been very positive, exceeding all forecasts, which encourages us to continue developing this activity due to the great response from the public and for what it means in terms of heritage and the environment for our Palm Grove,” Héctor Díez, Elche’s councillor for Parks and Gardens said.

The councillor thanked the “enormous collaboration” and praised all the different groups and organisations, families and Elche residents participated.

“[All the help we have received] indicates the commitment of the residents to the Palm Grove, which is synonymous with Elche.”

Díez said that these days “are the first of many that we plan to develop so that people of all ages can take part, with an emphasis on the younger ones to make them aware of the need to look after our environment and our heritage value”.

