Famous sportsman turns himself in to the police for domestic violence

24-year-old Miles Bridges was in an argument with a woman that became physical on Tuesday, June 28, according to the Mail.

The alleged victim required medical attention.

Bridges fled the scene before police could arrive, but has since turned himself in.

He has been charged with a domestic violence felony and released on $130,000 (€125,000) bail.

In April, after being ejected from a game in Atlanta for cursing at officials, Bridges attempted to throw his mouth guard at a male heckler, but instead accidentally hit a 16-year-old female fan in the face.

Bridges was apologetic when addressing the media later saying: “I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl so that’s definitely unacceptable on my part and I take full responsibility.”

“That’s out of character for me. You’ve been around me; I don’t act like that or ever flash out like that. So that was definitely wrong.”

