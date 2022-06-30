Former Malaga football player dies aged 75

In a statement, Malaga Football Club said: “Former Malaga player Daniel Oscar Quevedo Fleitas, known as Quevedo, died this week on Argentine soil at the age of 75.”

“The former CD Malaga Argentinian footballer, who played at Martiricos for three seasons (1975-78) and scored 20 league goals, passed away yesterday in Jujuy (Argentina).”

“Club Deportivo Malaga reached an agreement with Daniel Oscar Quevedo Fleitas ‘Quevedo’ (Pozo del Tigre, 1947), centre-forward, after his high performance in the historic Club Atlético Peñarol of Uruguay, a team with which he was League champion in 1973, 1974 and 1975.”

“His first season with CD Malaga was in the Second Division, in the 1975/76 season, and his 17 goals in 32 games were crucial for the Malaguista team, coached by Milorad Pavić, to achieve promotion to the First Division.”

“His four goals in a 6-2 Alavés win at La Rosaleda on 30 May 1976, which sealed Málaga’s eighth promotion to the First Division in the club’s history, are particularly memorable. Quevedo was the third top scorer that year after Illán (19 goals, Tenerife) and Burguete (18 goals, Córdoba).”

“In the Spanish football elite (76/77) Quevedo played a total of 15 matches, scoring 3 goals. A season in which CD Málaga lost the category.”

“In his last campaign at Martiricos, in the silver division, Quevedo played a total of nine games. In La Liga, as a Malaguista, he played 56 matches between First and Second Division, scoring 20 goals.”

“Málaga Club de Fútbol would like to express its deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

“R.I.P”

