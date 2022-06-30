By Tamsin Brown • 30 June 2022 • 16:36

French Presidency of EU Council ends and Czechia takes over. Image: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The six-month French Presidency of the EU Council came to an end at the end of June and will be followed by the Czech Presidency.

On June 30, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union came to an end. The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months. During this period, the presidency chairs meetings at every level in the Council, helping to ensure the continuity of the EU’s work.

Member states holding the presidency work together closely in groups of three. The trio sets long-term goals and prepares a common agenda determining the major issues that will be addressed by the Council over an 18-month period. On the basis of this programme, each of the three countries prepares its own more detailed six-month programme. The current trio is made up of the presidencies of France, Czechia and Sweden.

The programme for the French Presidency had three ambitions: a more sovereign Europe, a new European model for growth and a humane Europe.

Baudoin Thouvenot, National Member for France at Eurojust, said: “What comes to mind about the Presidency is what always comes to me about the EU: we are stronger together.”

