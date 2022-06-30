By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 9:52

Good Morning Britain fans react to Bernie Ecclestone's Putin claim. Image: Twitter GMB

APPEARING on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Thursday, June 30, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who was recently arrested in Brazil, claimed that he would “still take a bullet for Putin”.

Fans of the popular morning breakfast show have reacted to some of Bernie Ecclestone’s thoughts and opinions on the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and also Ukrainian President Zelensky Volodymyr.

The 91-year-old businessman, who has been a friend of Putin for years, told Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway: “I’d still take a bullet for him,”

“I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but if it did I’d still take a bullet for him.”

“He’s a first-class person,” he continued.

“What he’s doing is something he believed is the right thing he was doing for Russia. Unfortunately, he’s like a lot of business people, like me, we make mistakes from time to time.”

WTF moment of the day. Bernie Eccleston – "I'd still take a bullet for Putin, because he's a first class person… & a sensible person" #GMB pic.twitter.com/h4Q1icOwbW — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 30, 2022

Speaking about Mr Zelensky, Ecclestone said: “I think if it had been conducted properly – I mean the other person in Ukraine, his profession I understand he used to be a comedian, and I think he seems to want to continue that profession because I think if he had thought about things he would have definitely made a big enough effort to speak to Mr Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and probably done something about it.’

Fans reacted on social media.

“I’m speechless at Bernie Ecclestone interview. His body language is all consistent with his verbal content scarily so he truly believes Putin to be in the right.”

Im speechless at Bernie Ecclestone interview. His body language all consistent with his verbal content scarily so he truly believes Putin to be in the right. — Darren Stanton – TV’s Human Lie Detector (@darrenstanton) June 30, 2022

“My blood is boiling listening to this interview!”

My blood is boiling listening to this interview! — Lesley Redpath (@redpath_lesley) June 30, 2022

“Bernie Ecclestone was the most infuriating, embarrassing, cringeworthy interview I’ve seen. How was the fool allowed airtime? Send him to the Ukraine let him see what his mate is doing and let him attempt to talk to his friend Putin! Shameful man.”

Bernie Ecclestone was the most infuriating, embarrassing, cringeworthy interview I’ve seen. How was the fool allowed airtime? Send him to the Ukraine let him see what his mate is doing and let him attempt to talk to his friend Putin! Shameful man #GMB — Sarah Ball (@Sarahlou47) June 30, 2022

“OMG this Bernie Ecclestone interview is so uncomfortable yo watch. First justifying racism, now saying Putin is a “first class person” this is just unbelievable.”

OMG this Bernie Ecclestone interview is so uncomfortable yo watch. First justifying racism, now saying Putin is a "first class person" this is just unbelievable — Debs (@Debs2500) June 30, 2022

“Absolutely astonishing to hear Bernie Ecclestone defending Vladimir Putin on #GMB just now. Absolute insanity.”

Absolutely astonishing to hear Bernie Ecclestone defending Vladimir Putin on #GMB just now. Absolute insanity. — Claire Simpson (@clairelsimpson) June 30, 2022

“Has Bernie Ecclestone just said he would take a bullet for Putin ??? He’s a good person ???? It’s not intentional what he’s done ??? Is he drugged up ??? Wow !!!! Disgusting stuff.”

Has Bernie Ecclestone just said he would take a bullet for Putin ??? He’s a good person ???? It’s not intentional what he’s done ??? Is he drugged up ??? Wow !!!! Disgusting stuff #GMB — Tony (@basher5000) June 30, 2022

