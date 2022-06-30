By Guest Writer • 30 June 2022 • 13:19

First performers are the talented Harlettes Credit: LightFever Promotions

THE Holiday World Resort Benalmadena launches Music & Pool Sunsets on Friday July 8, a new weekly family entertainment alternative from the hotel complex open from 7pm to midnight.

The first event will feature local group The Harlettes, a trio of magnificent female voices who fuse dance, disco and soul music.

The live performances will vary throughout the summer with great local bands such as the Money Makers, who pay tribute to the history of music from the 50s to the present day and the Farataos jazz band among others.

This new entertainment offer is aimed at visitors and resort residents who will be able to enjoy good music in a unique environment at the Beach Club while admiring the sunset with the family.

In addition to continuing to enjoy its nine pools (slides, wave pool, etc.), the organisers promise entertainment for all ages and surprises at every event.

The entrance fee is €45 for adults and €35 for children and includes: entrance to the Beach Club, access to the swimming pools until sunset, buffet dinner at Le Mirage Restaurant with drinks included between 9pm and 10.30pm, live music with two shows of 45 minutes each and entertainment for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased can be purchased on the website https://www.holidayworld.es/en/ and there are reduced prices for guests at the resort.

Thank you for reading ‘Holiday World Resort Benalmadena launches Music & Pool Sunsets’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.