Home Care in Spain: A guide for expats

By Kaj-Björn Sherman • 30 June 2022 • 15:54

HOME CARE: By trained staff.

The age old adage “we get by with a little help from out friends” is applicable throughout our lifetimes. For those who have decided to move to Spain and lives out the rest of their days they might be missing out on some of the support they could have received from the tight knit community back home.

Types of home care in Spain

Private care workers

Companies

How much does home care in Spain cost?

General information about costs of home care in Spain

Is there government help for home care in Spain?

Information about government help

You do not have to be a Spanish citizen to receive these benefits, but you will need to register with your local town hall on the census record (padron) This will entitle you to council services and other benefits. This does not make you a Spanish resident but it is a major part of the process. From here you will be able to go to the town hall (ayuntamiento) and request a social worker to assess your case. Typically when requesting long-term home care assistance it is required to have spent five total years of your life in Spain, two of them being consecutive immediately prior to your application. If you have any pre-existing disabilities they will also be assessed with assistance from the assigned social worker to see what percentage of addition benefits you may qualify for. If you need help finding you nearest health service provider, click here.

There are three primary types of home care: government issued, charitable workers, and private home care. All three will offer a variety of services pending on autonomous region and financial status. It is best to consult the town hall before making a decision. The cost for government issued home care will depend on the frequency of visits required. On average it will be €20-30 per hour granted you qualify for some subsidised help. Private home care varies vastly on what type of attendee you require. For a qualified worker, the price is not too different from government assigned care, at €25-35 per hour. If you require a registered nurse that hourly wage can reach €50 per hour. Lastly charitable workers will work for free but are entirely dependent on the community. They can assist with day to day tasks such as eating, changing, and transportation.

For non-contributory pensioners there is some extra assistance if you are on low income and are a registered resident in Spain. You will need to be over 65 years of age and have lived 10 years in Spain from the age of 16. If you have any disabilities the required time of residency is reduced to five years. The maximum amount receivable for non-contributors is €5,693.20.

The percentage of what subsidy you will receive for home care has a few at large factors, mainly your financial status. Pensions, savings, and any other source of monetary value is taken into account. After that your level of dependency and any other disabilities are taken into account.

Fortunately there are other options here in Spain for you to lean on to continue living at the highest quality possible.

Here, we will be looking at some of the top rated home care providers in Spain, what services they offer, certain benefits applicable to applicants, and the price of these services.

Seniors Residencias – This well established company is tailored a little differently. It offers communities for seniors to move into and then provide a multitude of services when you are apart of their community. It has many locations all over Spain with a average price of €1,650 per month. The residents are only expected to pay 80% (€1,320) while the government subsidises the rest. The services provided are extensive, but here are some of the most prominent:

Physical Therapy

Workshops for memory and cognitive stimulation

Qualified nurses on staff to administer treatments and diagnostics

Pharmacy services

Processing of documentation

Management of external appointments with medical specialists

Nutritionists

Social services that can be chosen by the resident

Help at Home Costa Blanca – This is a wonderful charity that is dedicated to helping the expat community in Spain. The services they offer to the retired community are all free of charge, but subject to availability as the entirety of their operation is based off of donations. Through Help at Home you can receive:

Respite care

Help with transportation

Translation Services

Shopping services

Companionship

Assistance with documentation regarding welfare and financial benefits from the Spanish government

Age Care Spain – is another charity dedicated to providing general assistance to the elderly community. Majority of the services provided are based around gathering useful information for the resident to use. They also do “shop and drop” for those unable to complete those tasks without strain.