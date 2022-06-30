Knifeman on the loose as boy stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

The victim was found critically injured on Mount Road at about 8:30. (9.30.pm CET) on Wednesday, June 29, Wolverhampton Police confirmed on their Twitter page.

The victim suffered serious stab injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was cordoned off overnight and police remain at the scene this morning where a forensic tent has been erected.

Officers are reviewing CCTV and speaking to residents in the area. There will be more police on the streets in the coming days.

Chief Inspector Will O’Connor, from Wolverhampton Police, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. They are now being supported by specialist officers.”

“The investigation is progressing at pace and detectives are reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the scene.”

“There will be an increase in police around the area in the coming days and they will be offering reassurance and conducting house-to-house enquiries.”

“Please feel free to talk to them if you have any concerns.”

“We would also ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam, to contact us, any information could be vital at this stage.”

You can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on +44 800 555 111 and quote log number 3854 of 29.05.

