By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 7:33

Leapy Lee: It truly begins Credit: Creative Commons

And so it now truly begins. The UK left wing arbitrary, disgraceful and unmitigated venture toward victory in the next general election. After the exposed truth of their last credibility ended with them all plummeting to the bottom of just about every pile of voters in the whole country, they have regathered and regrouped ready to do everything in their power to regain the electorate for their new endeavors; and they really don’t care how they do it!

The only chance they actually have of winning is to gain the votes of as many minority residents and supporters as they can garner and are now working on as large a disproportionate selection of these occupants as they can possibly encourage. Their association with media advertising, particularly political programs of the BBC, is enabling them to not only disregard or disapprove of all the encouraging and successful efforts the Conservative party entered into to steer the country through the last pandemic, which actually plummeted the Governments new administration and placed their immediate future on the back burners before they could properly enter into a host of new world enterprises.

They have now stopped reporting the not terribly dangerous scandals of ‘party time’ at No 10 from all over their initially scathing media, which finally had to dry up when their own Starmer brigade was also being pursued by the police for similar activities. They have set out to convince the UK that areas are now run by large sections of minority immigrant citizens. They are publishing strikes and union participation in their highest possible reports and political programs.

Their ads are riddled with promotion of ethnic habitats mixed marriages and introducing large numbers of commonwealth originated reporters delivering the news. The percentages of those featured and publicized are far less what actually reside in the UK. (Around 12 per cent over England, including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland). They are also highly involved in massive publicity for the Gay and transsexual related pursuits of activity and marital attractions (around 213,000 marriages in the UK.) Their PC tentacles are spreading far and wide through multitudes of UK society and new immigrants.

Nothing is actually wrong with most of these sections of Great British society. It is the motives and intentions of the left lumping them all together which is formidable. None of these factions were wholly responsible for the wonderful and often highly successful United Kingdom. They were initially all welcomed and encouraged by a country that was formed by the adventurers of countless historical wars and conflict. Including millions of injuries deaths from our dedicated UK ancestors participating in WW1 and WW11.

If the left manage to encourage the majority of minorities to vote for them in the next election; and they actually win, anticipate nothing but chaos. The halls of parliament and Downing Street will be heaving with disputable factions and unions all wanting something from the country and only prepared to give upheaval and unrest in return. All I can say is thank the Lord I chose somewhere else to reside.

Keep the Faith

Luv Leapy [email protected]

Leapy Lee’s comments do not reflect that of the EWN or our advertisers.