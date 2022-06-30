Literature discussion group organises a short story competition in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 June 2022 • 13:44
LITERARY PRIZE: Xabia Book Circle offers chance to win €100 with a short story
Open to everyone for a €10 fee, the competition closes at midnight on September 20.
“You can choose any form and subject you like,” said Huw Griffith who is chairperson of the Costa Blanca-based literature discussion group.
“But we offer you the possibility of beginning with the pregnant words, ‘I’ll always remember what’s-his-name (or what’s-her-name)’.”
Entries, which should be 3,000 to 5,000 words long, must be written in English and previously unpublished.
They should be submitted as attachments in Word to the Book Circle’s, [email protected] email address.
The competition will be adjudicated by committee member, Christopher North and the winning story, together with the second- and third-placed stories, will be published on the www.xabiabookcircle.com website.
Details on how to make the payment, along with other relevant information, will be posted shortly on the website.
