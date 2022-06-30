Mallorca promotes sporting and gastronomic offer at event in Utrecht, Netherlands

By Tamsin Brown • 30 June 2022 • 11:02

Mallorca has promoted its sporting and gastronomic offer at an event in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Image: Consell de Mallorca

More than 60 people tried typical Mallorcan dishes as part of the promotional event in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

This week, Mallorca is present in the Netherlands, in the city of Utrecht, where the Consell de Mallorca is promoting the island as a destination of sporting and gastronomic excellence. The campaign is being carried out in coordination with the Turespaña office in the Netherlands, and it began on June 27 with a networking event.

The island’s director of Tourism Promotion, Lucia Escribano, presented the campaign in the Dutch city, and was accompanied by the president of the Association of Chefs Based in the Balearic Islands (ASCAIB), Jose Cortes, who designed a menu of traditional Mallorcan recipes to be enjoyed over the week at the long-standing Utrecht restaurant Winkel van Sinkel. The same dishes were served at the networking event and were very well received by all the participants.

More than 60 agents and journalists sampled the menu, which aims to give the Dutch a taste of Mallorca through dishes such as trempó, the typical salad made from tomato, pepper and onion seasoned with olive oil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.