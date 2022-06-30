By Anna Ellis • 30 June 2022 • 13:24

Meghan Markle pledges to take on US Supreme Court over recent ruling. Image Omid Scoobie Twitter.

In relation to the Roe v Wade case, Meghan Markle has pledged to fight for equal rights as she condemns the Supreme Court ruling.

On Thursday, June 30 it was confirmed that feminist campaigner Gloria Steinham has joined Meghan in publicly criticising the court’s decision.

Meghan claims the reaction to the ruling in her house was “guttural”, with the “feminist” Prince Harry equally despairing, she argued it is now essential for legislation enshrining equal rights to be “pushed through”.

Talking to Gloria Steinem for Vogue magazine, the Duchess said: “Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon.”

“It is completely nonsensical that that’s even something we’re still fighting for,” Meghan Markle said.

“We have to channel that fear into action, we can start this November in the midterms.”

“I know hearing that feels so repetitive, but we have to vote, every time, from local elections to state and national elections,” she continued.

With regards to the ban on abortion, Meghan said: “It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

She added “Being home [in America], seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energised and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need to be pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for.”

