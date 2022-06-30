Mike Senker: Returning with rants

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 10:08

Mike Senker: Rant Credit: Ryanair.

Hi everyone, I’m back. Had a few weeks off with a bit of covid which thankfully wasn’t too bad and basically, I’ve not really been inspired to write anything.



As usual, Ryanair manages to piss me off. My daughter, Dr S, is a bridesmaid in Italy in July. Ryanair contacted her and said the flight was going later so she needed to travel a day earlier to get to the wedding on time. Not a big deal ….yet!

When you book with Ryanair, as soon as you complete the flying bit, you get asked if you need a hotel, rental car, travel insurance and airport parking. Sarah decided she wanted to park and added it to her flight. Now when they changed her flight she obviously had to book an extra day for parking but to her amazement, both Ryanair and the parking company said that it was impossible to amend or cancel. She said she didn’t want to cancel or get a refund, she just wanted to add one day.

Ryanair was their usual bag of crap selves and not interested and the parking company at Stansted airport said they couldn’t do anything as it was a third-party booking. She got annoyed and upset and I said hand it over to me. Anyway, after much toing and froing on Twitter – most big companies don’t like rows on social media with the exception of Ryanair that don’t even acknowledge the complaint or answer any email – Stansted airport found a way around the problem, I think! I’ll let you know the outcome.

I asked the parking company if she had booked directly with them would we have had the same problem. They said absolutely not. They are happy to make any amendment up to 24hrs before. The moral of the story, do not get involved with Ryanair unless you absolutely have to and book all other arrangements direct with other companies.

Oh and don’t bother to tell me how great you think Ryanair is ‘cos I’m not interested. As far as I’m concerned they are the most customer-unfriendly company I have ever dealt with.

Monkeypox – what’s that all about? Saw a news report the other day saying that it shouldn’t be called monkeypox as it was discriminatory! Who’s complained? A friggin’ monkey? I bet it was the one with the bright red arse ……. I’m back!

Drop me an email and let me know some of the things that make you grumpy.

Email: [email protected]