By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 June 2022 • 22:35

N332 cycle-pedestrian link with La Vila is finished Image: La Vila Joiosa

The cycle-pedestrian link between the old N332 and La Vila was completed on June 29th, providing a safer alternative for all road users.

The existing road was narrow and with many large lorries travelling to and from the fishing port, it posed a danger to motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The existing road has been widened to 14 metres with 2.75 metres being allocated to cyclists and 1.75 metres to pedestrians. The remaining area has been split to allow for a width of at least 3.5 metres for traffic travelling in either direction.

La Vila Joiosa Mayor, Andreu Verdú visited the completed works after which he said: “This action has greatly improved road safety and the conditions of road traffic and pedestrian traffic in a section with a significant volume of road traffic that was currently too narrow for two-way traffic.”

Roser Obrer Director-General for Public Works, Transport and Sustainable Mobility agreed saying the improvements highlighted “the important improvement in accessibility to the port offered by this work”, which in turn “continues the Generalitat’s objective of promoting cycle-pedestrian mobility throughout the Valencian territory.”

The works which cost €110,000 euros including VAT were completed within two months.

The widening of the road and the completion of the N332 cycle-pedestrian link with La Vila will according to the mayor’s office go a long way in relieving traffic problems in the area, as well as ensuring cyclists and pedestrians are safe to use the access road.

