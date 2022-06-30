Neater Heater: Helping you navigate the circle of strife

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 17:36

Neater Heaters: Letting your money go further

THEY do say that life comes round in cycles, and the team at Neater Heater are inclined to repeat a phrase that Derrick Trotter might say: “It’s Deja‐vu all over again, Rodney.” Neater Heater started life in the last cost of living crisis after the world’s economies were crashed by the banks in 2008.

Primarily looking for ways to heat their kids’ bedrooms, Richard and Tony had both decided separately on electric heaters. However, when shopping around they had discovered that the ones on offer were either very expensive to buy, but not too expensive to run, or were very cheap to buy but cost a small fortune to run. One thing they all had in common was that they were not very efficient.

This story is told in detail on their website www.neatrheater.es but the gist is that through luck they discovered a Norwegian convector heater that they could import at a reasonable cost and was cost-effective to run. It enabled them to heat a room for less money. It is not a magic solution, it is a solution borne of efficiency and effectiveness.

It is like buying a more efficient car when petrol prices go through the roof. An anecdote from one of their first customers will explain how you can reduce your bills with a Neater Heater. They had a customer ‐ let’s call him Geoff. Now Geoff had bought a couple of small oil-filled heaters from the ferreteria near him, but he wasn’t happy with them. He thought they were defective as his electrics frequently tripped when he was using them. He then called Neater Heater and told them the size of the rooms he wanted heating. Both small bedrooms at 9sqm. He was provided with two 600 watt heaters.

When fitting these heaters Tony and Richard looked at the small ferreteria‐bought heaters and saw that they were each 2,200 watts. In total 4.4 kilowatts. Geoff said that they just about took the edge off the cold. (He also only had a 5kW allowance, so when he put the kettle on the electrics tripped). Anyway, his bedrooms are warmer now, his electrics no longer trip, and he is saving 3.2 kilowatts every hour! In fact, possibly more as Neater Heaters have thermostats to further reduce consumption.

As with everything else, our suppliers are having to put their prices up in the autumn, so now would be a good time to order your Neater Heaters so they are delivered to us at the end of the summer at this year’s prices.

