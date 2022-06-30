By Anna Ellis • 30 June 2022 • 18:46

Politicians SLAM Meghan Markle for bringing her drama into politics. FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

SEVERAL politicians have slammed Meghan Mark for attempting to insert drama into American politics on Thursday, June 30.

“This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama in American politics,” said Republican, Lisa McClain, according to the Mail.

“I don’t think anyone on this side of the pond cares for Meghan Markle’s opinion on killing babies,” then added, “however, I think her running for President would be a great episode for The Crown.”

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman. Buddy Carter added: “I think Americans made it pretty clear in 1776 that they don’t want members of the British Royal Family making decisions for them.”

Earlier today we brought you the news that it had been confirmed that feminist campaigner Gloria Steinham has joined Meghan in publicly criticising the court’s decision.

Meghan claims the reaction to the ruling in her house was “guttural”, with the “feminist” Prince Harry equally despairing, she argued it is now essential for legislation enshrining equal rights to be “pushed through”.

Talking to Gloria Steinem for Vogue magazine, the Duchess said: “Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon.”

“It is completely nonsensical that that’s even something we’re still fighting for,” Meghan Markle said.

“We have to channel that fear into action, we can start this November in the midterms.”

“I know hearing that feels so repetitive, but we have to vote, every time, from local elections to state and national elections,” she continued.

With regards to the ban on abortion, Meghan said: “It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

She added “Being home [in America], seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energised and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need to be pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for.”