Puzzle Solutions Edition 1930

By Marcos • 30 June 2022 • 9:34

Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Crib; 2 Buzz; 3 Zinc; 4 Cake; 5 Espy; 6 Yelp; 7 Prop; 8 Pick; 9 Kilt; 10 Tuna; 11 Anew; 12 Wish; 13 Hood; 14 Dare; 15 Emma; 16 Alto. POTOMAC

QUICK QUIZ

1 Mary Pickford; 2 Beirut; 3 Pilgrim Fathers; 4 The Old Vic; 5 Red; 6 Halley’s Comet; 7 Sextet; 8 Italy; 9 Accomplice; 10 The White House.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Green fingers; 7 Set-up; 8 Order; 9 Ice; 10 Dirt cheap; 11 Teller; 12 Nurses; 15 Extempore; 17 Let; 18 India; 19 Stave; 21 Trade secrets.

Down: 1 Go up in the air; 2 Not; 3 Impart; 4 Good cause; 5 Ridge; 6 Propositions; 7 Spell; 10 Dreamland; 13 Solve; 14 Coasts; 16 Tudor; 20 Arc.

QUICK

Across: 3 Specs; 8 Poser; 10 Aware; 11 Tom; 12 Drone; 13 Counsel; 15 Casts; 18 Air; 19 Lethal; 21 Unravel; 22 Hint; 23 Arid; 24 Against; 26 Feeble; 29 Cup; 31 Scrub; 32 Hothead; 34 Set in; 35 Aft; 36 Balti; 37 Alter; 38 Style.

Down: 1 Motor; 2 Remnant; 4 Purl; 5 Cancel; 6 Sweat; 7 Greta; 9 Sou; 12 Derange; 14 Sir; 16 Short; 17 Slade; 19 Lexicon; 20 Chefs; 21 Under; 23 Asphalt; 24 Albeit; 25 Nut; 27 Eclat; 28 Busts; 30 Water; 32 Hill; 33 Eft.

NONAGRAM

DEBRIEFED

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Plata, 4 Mothers, 8 Account, 9 River, 10 Aguacero, 11 Worm, 13 Crafty, 14 Grapas, 17 Lift, 19 Passport, 22 Boina, 23 Cunning, 24 Authors, 25 Scale.

Down: 1 Plaza, 2 Anchura, 3 Aguacate, 4 Mature, 5 Toro, 6 Envío, 7 Shrimps, 12 Presents, 13 Culebra, 15 Propina, 16 Sauces, 18 Flirt, 20 Tigre, 21 Mazo.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE