By Matthew Roscoe • 30 June 2022 • 10:06

Nine Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Thursday, June 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another nine Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, June 29, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 150 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 35,600, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

One more Russian tank was also destroyed as well as six Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian anti-aircraft warfare system which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 104.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 30.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.06 were approximately https://t.co/PawgpnC61C#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/1kVXBvEfzq — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 30, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, June 29 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 127th day of the war also shows that the loss of the nine Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 790, while the destruction of six more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3726 in total.

One Russian cruise missile was also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 143 and the destruction of four more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2602.

